9 Indians Arrested In Nepal For Possessing Illegal Gold, Silver

Kathmandu: Nepal police on Wednesday arrested nine Indian nationals who were involved in trading illegal gold and silver from different parts of Kathmandu Metropolitan City. Police recovered 1.76 kg of gold and 18.45 kg of silver from the accused while conducting raids at different gold refining centres in Kathmandu on the basis of a tip-off, according to a Nepal police news bulletin.

Police also recovered Nepali rupees 17 million and Indian rupees 11,700 from them. The police team from Kathmandu District Police Circle arrested them as they did not possess bills or any other supporting documents for the valuables.

The arrested include Navanath Baku Kasi, 30, among others, all residents of Mumbai, Maharashtra, and currently residing in Kathmandu. All the accused are aged between 18 and 38 years. After they were arrested, police handed them over to the Internal Revenue Department Office in Lalitpur district for further investigation.