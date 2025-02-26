ETV Bharat / international

Five Indian-Origin Men Sentenced To Jail, Canned Over Brawl At Singapore Hotel

Singapore: Five Indian-origin men were sentenced to jail terms between two and three years and caning for being part of a riot that led to the death of a former bouncer at a Singapore hotel.

Sridharan Elangovan was given 36 months in jail and six strokes of the cane; Manojkumar Velayanatham was given 30 months in jail and four strokes; Sashikumar Pakirsamy was given 24 months in jail and two strokes; Puthenvilla Keith Peter was given 26 months' jail and three strokes; and Raja Rishi was given 30 months' jail and four strokes.

Each of them pleaded guilty to a charge of rioting at Singapore's Concorde Hotel and Shopping Mall in 2023, a Channel News report said. Sridharan, 30, Manojkumar, 32, and Sashikumar, 34, were members of a secret society group.

Another man, Asvain Pachan Pillai Sukumaran, 30, was earlier handed a murder charge after he allegedly killed former bouncer Mohammad Isrrat Mohd Ismail, 29. The Indian-origin man’s case is pending. Six other men, between 25 and 33 years old, were named in court documents as co-accused who took part in the riot.