Six Indian Nationals Trapped In Job Scam Rescued In Myanmar

Yangon: The Indian Embassy here on Saturday announced that six Indian nationals trapped in a job scam were released for deportation back to India, taking the total of such repatriations since July to over 100.

There has been an increase in the incidents of Indian nationals falling victim to the international crime syndicates active in the Myawaddy region on the Myanmar-Thailand border, according to the Embassy. They are lured for jobs in fraudulent, scam-based companies for cyber slavery.

“6 more Indian nationals trapped at scam-compounds in Myawaddy reached the local police station, for further deportation to India, y'day. 101 Indians repatriated to India since July 2024. We reiterate our advice against job offers in the area without consulting Missions,” it said in a post on X.

Myawaddy, a town in southeastern Myanmar, is a major trading point between Myanmar and Thailand.

The Indian Embassy's advisory – which is prominently advertised on its website – says it re-emphasises the importance of adhering to the advisories on the subject for not taking any such job offers, especially those advertised through social media, without consulting the respective Indian Embassies.

“A new location at Hpa Lu area, south of Myawaddy town is reported to have emerged recently where most of the Indian victims are being trafficked into, via Thailand, after being recruited from India as well as from countries like Malaysia, UAE etc.,” it said.

The Indian Embassy has also given a detailed, updated list of suspected agents, agencies and compounds involved in these criminal activities too along with a contact number.