Three Indian Nationals Face Death Penalty For Smuggling Drugs Into Indonesia

Singapore: Three Indian nationals accused of drug trafficking aboard a Singapore-flagged vessel who have been detained in Indonesia since July 2024, face the death penalty, a media report said on Friday.

Raju Muthukumaran, 38, Selvadurai Dinakaran, 34, and Govindhasamy Vimalkandhan, 45, who have been working in the shipping industry in Singapore, were arrested for allegedly smuggling 106 kg of crystal meth aboard the Legend Aquarius cargo vessel. All of them hail from Tamil Nadu.

Acting on a tip-off, Indonesian authorities intercepted the vessel in the Pongkar waters of Karimun district, about an hour from Singapore by ferry. The trio faced a major setback on March 14 when the vessel captain, who was ordered to testify in person, failed to appear in court, reported Singapore’s Friday weekly Tabla!

In response to the testimony, the court summoned the captain to testify in person on March 14. However, he only appeared briefly via Zoom, preventing cross-examination by the defence. The defence team insists that the captain’s testimony is crucial to establishing their clients’ innocence.

Prosecutors have demanded the death penalty, the maximum sentence under Indonesian law. The trio are represented by Indian lawyer John Paul, managing partner of Indian law firm South Asia Lex Legal Services (SAL). According to a LinkedIn post, Paul is from Tamil Nadu.