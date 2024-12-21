ETV Bharat / international

10 People Including Children Die In Stampede In Nigeria At Christmas Charity Event

Abuja: Ten people, including four children, have been killed in a stampede in Nigeria’s capital city as a large crowd gathered to collect food items distributed by a local church at a Christmas event, the police said Saturday.

The stampede occurred in the early morning hours at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Maitama, an upmarket part of Abuja, police spokesman Josephine Adeh said in a statement, adding that more than 1,000 people have been evacuated from the church.

Viral footage that appeared to be from the scene showed lifeless bodies lying on the ground as people shouted for help. Some of the injured have been treated and discharged while others continue to receive medical care, Adeh said.

It is the second such stampede in a week in Africa's most populous country as local organizations, churches and individuals are increasingly organizing charity events ahead of Christmas amid the country’s worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation.