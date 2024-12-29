ETV Bharat / international

28 Dead As Plane With 181 On Board Crashes In South Korea

Seoul: A plane with malfunctioning landing gear veered off the runway, hit a fence and caught fire Sunday at an airport in southern South Korea, according to the emergency office and local media. Yonhap news agency quoting authorities reported that 28 died in the plane crash.

The office said the fire was put out and rescue officials were trying to remove passengers from the Jeju Air passenger plane at the airport in the South Korean city of Muan. It said the plane with about 180 people was returning from Bangkok. Two people were evacuated to safety.

Yonhap news agency reported the plane veered off the runway and collided with a fence. Emergency officials said they were examining the exact cause of the fire.