ETV Bharat / international

28 Dead As Plane With 181 On Board Crashes In South Korea

A plane carrying 181 people crashed at South Korea's Muan airport in the country's southwest, Yonhap news agency reported on Sunday.

Several Feared Dead As Plane With 181 On Board Crashes In South Korea
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 minutes ago

Updated : 1 minutes ago

Seoul: A plane with malfunctioning landing gear veered off the runway, hit a fence and caught fire Sunday at an airport in southern South Korea, according to the emergency office and local media. Yonhap news agency quoting authorities reported that 28 died in the plane crash.

The office said the fire was put out and rescue officials were trying to remove passengers from the Jeju Air passenger plane at the airport in the South Korean city of Muan. It said the plane with about 180 people was returning from Bangkok. Two people were evacuated to safety.

Yonhap news agency reported the plane veered off the runway and collided with a fence. Emergency officials said they were examining the exact cause of the fire.

Local TV stations aired footage showing thick pillows of black smoke billowing from the plane engulfed with flame.


This is a developing story and is being updated with more details. (With inputs from agencies)

Seoul: A plane with malfunctioning landing gear veered off the runway, hit a fence and caught fire Sunday at an airport in southern South Korea, according to the emergency office and local media. Yonhap news agency quoting authorities reported that 28 died in the plane crash.

The office said the fire was put out and rescue officials were trying to remove passengers from the Jeju Air passenger plane at the airport in the South Korean city of Muan. It said the plane with about 180 people was returning from Bangkok. Two people were evacuated to safety.

Yonhap news agency reported the plane veered off the runway and collided with a fence. Emergency officials said they were examining the exact cause of the fire.

Local TV stations aired footage showing thick pillows of black smoke billowing from the plane engulfed with flame.


This is a developing story and is being updated with more details. (With inputs from agencies)

Last Updated : 1 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SOUTH KOREA PLANE CRASHPLANE CRASH IN KOREA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.