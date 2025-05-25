20 Die In Pakistan's Punjab As Storms, Heavy Rains Batter Province

Lahore: At least 20 people were killed and over 150 injured in Pakistan's Punjab as powerful windstorms and heavy rains battered the province on Saturday evening. The storm was so powerful that it paralysed road and air traffic, damaged infrastructure and caused widespread power outages.

According to the Punjab government, most deaths in the province of over 13 crore occurred due to the collapse of dilapidated houses or getting trapped under fallen billboards.

"At least 20 people, including children, were killed and over 150 injured in various parts of Punjab in incidents related to powerful windstorms and heavy rains," the provincial government said on Sunday.

The gusty winds and hail also hit the capital, Islamabad, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, causing extensive damage to crops and power lines. However, no casualty was reported there.

Storms accompanied by heavy rainfall led to water accumulation in several low-lying areas and trees falling at multiple spots. A private airline flight FL-842 from Karachi to Lahore also narrowly escaped a disaster when it was caught in severe turbulence while landing at Lahore airport.

Videos of passengers aboard the plane reciting Quran verses went viral on social media. They were seen crying and praying for a safe landing. As the plane couldn't land at the airport because of the turbulent weather, the air traffic control advised the pilot to take the plane back to Karachi.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Punjab, three people died each in Lahore and Jhelum, two each in Sialkot and Muzaffargarh and one person each in Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Attock, Multan, Rajanpur, Hafi­zabad, Mianwali, Jhang Gujranwala and Layyah as the walls and roofs of the houses collapsed and trees fell on them.

Over two dozen incidents of the fall of solar panels and billboards were also reported. Motorway Police closed several motorways due to safety concerns.