ETV Bharat / international

11 Dead, 14 Missing In Northeast China Floods

Beijing(China): Eleven people have been killed and 14 more are missing after heavy rain in recent days lashed China's northeastern province of Liaoning, state broadcaster CCTV reported Friday.

"On the evening of August 23, a press conference was held in Huludao City, Liaoning Province on flood prevention and control and disaster relief," CCTV reported.

At the press conference, it was announced that "this round of heavy rainfall caused extremely serious damage to Huludao City, especially Jianchang County and Suizhong County. Roads, electricity, communications, houses, crops, etc. were severely affected.