11 Dead, 14 Missing In Northeast China Floods

By AFP

Published : 19 hours ago

Torrential rain hit China's northeastern part on Friday, in which around 11 individuals died and 14 others remained missing. As per a state media report, an estimated 50,000 people were evacuated in Huludao in the last few days.

Several Dead Many Missing In Northeast China Floods
China Floods (AFP)

Beijing(China): Eleven people have been killed and 14 more are missing after heavy rain in recent days lashed China's northeastern province of Liaoning, state broadcaster CCTV reported Friday.

"On the evening of August 23, a press conference was held in Huludao City, Liaoning Province on flood prevention and control and disaster relief," CCTV reported.

At the press conference, it was announced that "this round of heavy rainfall caused extremely serious damage to Huludao City, especially Jianchang County and Suizhong County. Roads, electricity, communications, houses, crops, etc. were severely affected.

"After several rounds of checking households and persons, it was found that the disaster has caused 10 deaths with 14 people missing," CCTV said, adding that an official also died "while saving people".

The report stated that "all-out search and rescue efforts are underway for missing persons". State media reported Thursday that over 50,000 people had been evacuated in Huludao, due to heavy rains that had persisted over several days.

