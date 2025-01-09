ETV Bharat / international

At Least 5 Dead As Fires Engulf Los Angeles; Biden Cancels Italy Trip, Evacuation Order Imposed On Hollywood

Water is dropped by helicopter on the burning Sunset Fire in the Hollywood Hills section of Los Angeles on Wednesday ( AP )

Los Angeles: At least five people have been killed in wildfires rampaging around Los Angeles, officials said Wednesday, with firefighters overwhelmed by the speed and ferocity of multiple blazes -- including in Hollywood.

Up to 1,500 buildings have burned in fires wreaking havoc around America's second-biggest city, forcing over 100,000 people from their homes.

Hurricane-force winds whipped up fireballs that leapt from house to house, incinerating swathes of California's most desirable real estate.

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said his crews were struggling with the scale and speed of the unfolding disasters.

"We're doing the very best we can. But no, we don't have enough fire personnel in LA County between all the departments to handle this," he said.

On Wednesday evening, a new fire erupted in the Hollywood Hills, just a few hundred meters (yards) from the storied Hollywood Boulevard -- home to sights such as the Grauman's Chinese Theatre, the Walk of Fame and the El Capitan Theatre.

An evacuation order was put in place for a number of streets in the historic district, as firefighters took to the skies to dump water on the blaze.

"There is no time to delay," Margaret Stewart of LAFD said.

"We do not want people stuck. We want everyone safely exiting, get in your vehicles, grab your friend who doesn't have a car, and head south."

The sudden eruption created gridlock on Hollywood's streets, hampering efforts by people who live in the area -- a mixture of ritzy homes and rent-controlled apartments -- to leave.

Sharon Ibarra, 29, told AFP she had rushed into Hollywood when she heard of the blaze to see if she could help her boss with her two babies.

"I am super nervous, scared because of everything that has happened in the other places," she said.

"Thank God there is not much wind like yesterday."

That wind -- with gusts up to 100 miles (160 kilometres) an hour -- spread the fire around the ritzy Pacific Palisades neighbourhood with lightning speed.

At least 16,000 acres (6,500 hectares) had burned there, with 1,000 homes and businesses razed.

A separate 10,600-acre (4,300-hectare) fire was burning around Altadena, north of the city, where flames tore through suburban streets.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said five people were known to have perished, with more deaths feared.

William Gonzales got out alive, but his Altadena home was gone.

"We have lost practically everything; the flames have consumed all our dreams," he told AFP.