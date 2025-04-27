Several Dead After Vehicle Drives Into Crowd At Vancouver Street Festival in Canada

Montreal: Several people were killed and many more injured after a driver ploughed into a crowd at a street festival on Saturday in the Canadian city of Vancouver, local police said.

"A number of people have been killed and multiple others are injured after a driver drove into a crowd at a street festival at E. 41st Avenue and Fraser shortly after 8 p.m. tonight. The driver is in custody. We will provide more information as the investigation unfolds," Vancouver Police said in a post on X.

Local reports said that multiple people were killed and dozens more injured after the driver rammed an SUV into the crowd celebrating Lapu-Lapu Day, a Filipino heritage festival, in Vancouver on Saturday evening.

A black SUV with a crumpled front section could be seen in still photos from the scene. Authorities have not yet confirmed information about the driver's identity or potential motive behind the attack, although video shows police arresting a 20-year-old Asian male.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim confirmed that the incident happened as the community gathered to celebrate the festival commemorating a Filipino anti-colonial leader from the 16th century.

"I am shocked and deeply saddened by the horrific incident at today’s Lapu Lapu Day event. We will work to provide more information as soon as we can, but at this time @VancouverPD have confirmed that there are a number of fatalities and multiple injuries. Our thoughts are with all those affected and with Vancouver’s Filipino community during this incredibly difficult time," Sim wrote on X.

Police said the incident happened shortly after 8:00 pm Saturday (0300 GMT Sunday) in the city's Sunset on Fraser neighbourhood.

This is a developing story. More details will be added soon.