ETV Bharat / international

Over 200 Climbers Stranded After Blizzard On Tibetan Slopes Of Mt Everest, 350 Rescued

FILE - In this May 16, 2020 aerial photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese surveyors hike toward a higher spot from the base camp on Mount Qomolangma at an altitude of 5,200 meters. ( AP )

Beijing: Over 200 hikers are stranded after a blizzard on the Tibetan slopes of Mt Everest, while 350 others have been led to safety by villagers and rescue teams. Conditions for the climbers stranded at the campsites worsened on Sunday. Hundreds of local villagers and rescue teams rushed with essential supplies to the spot, which has been receiving snowfall since Friday.

More than 200 hikers remained trapped in the blizzard, the BBC reported on Monday, quoting a state-run CCTV report. Rescue teams guided around 350 climbers to safety, it said. Earlier reports said over 1,000 holiday hikers were stuck in the slopes of Mt Everest, the world's highest peak, in the Karma valley on the Chinese side of the mountain.

According to videos and eyewitness accounts posted on social media by the stranded climbers, thunder, strong winds hit the remote area on Sunday, and incessant snow buried tracks leading to the spot. The mainstream media in China is yet to report on the blizzard, and only a few details are available on it.