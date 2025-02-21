ETV Bharat / international

Three Bus Explosions Rock Central Israel In Suspected Terror Attack; No Casualties

Israeli police inspect the scene of one of a series of bus explosions in what authorities said appeared to be a militant attack in Bat Yam, central Israel, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. ( AP )

Bat Yam: A series of explosions Thursday on three parked buses has rattled central Israel in what authorities suspected was a militant attack. No injuries were reported.

The explosions happened on a day when Israel was already grieving after Hamas returned the bodies of four hostages from Gaza as part of a ceasefire deal. The bus explosions were reminiscent of bombings during the Palestinian uprising of the 2000s, but such attacks are now rare.

Explosives were found on two other buses but did not detonate, police spokesman Asi Aharoni told Channel 13 TV. Israeli police said the five bombs were identical and equipped with timers, and said bomb squads were defusing the unexploded bombs.

Investigators in white coveralls searched for evidence inside the burned-out metal shells of the buses, which blew up in a parking lot in Bat Yam, a city outside Tel Aviv. The city's mayor, Tzvika Brot, said it was a miracle no one was hurt. The buses had been parked after finishing their routes, he said.

The head of the bus company said they immediately ordered all bus drivers to stop and conduct a "thorough inspection." They resumed their routes once they were found to be safe, Ofir Karni said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said he was receiving updates from his military secretary and following the events. The Shin Bet internal security agency was taking over the investigation, police said.