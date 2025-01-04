ETV Bharat / international

50 Bangladeshi Judges To Undergo Training In India

Dhaka: The diplomatic row between Dhaka and New Delhi notwithstanding, as many as 50 Bangladeshi judicial officers will undergo 10-day training at state-run academies in India, according to a media report on Saturday.

The Law Ministry has given permission to 50 judicial officials of subordinate courts to undergo training at the National Judicial Academy and State Judicial Academy at Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh with no cost to Bangladesh.

“The Law Ministry has given permission in the wake of the Supreme Court's advice,” Prothom Alo newspaper said here. These judicial officers will participate in the training from February 10 to February 20.

Assistant Judges, Senior Assistant Judges, Joint District and Sessions Judges, Additional District and Sessions Judges, District and Sessions Judges and officers of equivalent rank have been nominated for the training.