Four Arrested For Vandalising, Damaging Hindu Properties In North Bangladesh

Earlier on Tuesday, Bangladesh acknowledged 88 incidents of communal violence against minorities, primarily Hindus, following the ouster of then-premier Sheikh Hasina in August.

By PTI

Published : 38 minutes ago

Dhaka: Law enforcement agencies on Saturday arrested four people for vandalising and damaging houses and shops of the Hindu community and the local Loknath temple in Sunamganj district in north Bangladesh. Police also filed a case against 150-170 people, mentioning the names of 12 of them.

Alim Hossain, 19, Sultan Ahmed Raju, 20, Imran Hossain, 31, and Shajahan Hossain, 20, were arrested for vandalism in the Doarabazar area of Sunamganj district earlier this month, a press release from the Chief Adviser's press wing here.

On December 3, a Facebook post by Akash Das, a resident of the Sunamganj district, sparked tensions in the district. Even though he deleted the post, screenshots spread widely, leading to violence in the area, state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) said quoting the press release.

Local police arrested Das immediately, but, amid concerns over his safety, transferred him to another station. On the same day, a mob vandalised and damaged the homes, shops, and local Loknath temple of the Hindu community.

The district Superintendent of Police, Deputy Commissioner (DC), and the army personnel rushed to the place and brought the situation under control. The police identified the accused involved in the incident and filed a case against 150-170 people, mentioning the names of 12 people on Saturday, the BSS added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bangladesh acknowledged 88 incidents of communal violence against minorities, primarily Hindus, following the ouster of then-premier Sheikh Hasina in August.

Interim government head Muhammad Yunus’ press secretary Shafiqul Alam also said that 70 people have been arrested in those incidents. He made the disclosure a day after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri flagged regrettable incidents of attacks on minorities and conveyed India's concerns, including those related to the safety and welfare of minorities, during his meetings with the Bangladeshi leadership in Dhaka.

A total of 88 cases have been filed in incidents related to minorities from August 5 to October 22, Alam told reporters. There have been a spate of incidents of violence against Hindus and other minorities, as well as attacks on temples in Bangladesh in the last few weeks that triggered strong concerns in New Delhi.

