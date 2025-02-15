ETV Bharat / international

Four Army Personnel, 15 Terrorists Killed In NW Pakistan During Security Operations

Peshawar/Islamabad: At least 15 terrorists, including high-value target ringleaders, and four army personnel were killed in two separate intelligence-based operations in the volatile Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwestern Pakistan on Saturday.

According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the army, the two intelligence-based operations (IBOs) were carried out in the Dera Ismail and North Waziristan districts of the province.

The first IBO took place in the general area of Hathala in Dera Ismail Khan district where the security forces effectively engaged the terrorists at their location.

Nine of them, including high-value target ringleaders Farman alias Saqib, Kharji Amanullah alias Toori, Kharji Saeed alias Liaqat and Kharji Bilal, were killed, the ISPR said adding that they were involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area and were on the top of the ‘wanted’ list of the law enforcement agencies.

The second IBO was conducted in the general area of Miranshah in North Waziristan district where six terrorists were “effectively neutralised by the security forces.”

“However, during an intense fire exchange, Lieutenant Muhammad Hassaan Arshaf, 21, from Lahore district, leading his troops from the front, fought gallantly,” and was killed along with his three men, the ISPR said.