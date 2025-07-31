ETV Bharat / international

Seoul Breaks Century-Long Record With 22 'Tropical Nights' In July

Seoul: A streak of super-hot tropical nights broke a century-old South Korean weather record, according to official data released Thursday, as the peninsula bakes in a prolonged heatwave.

Overnight temperatures in Seoul have sizzled above 25C for 22 consecutive days in July, officials said Thursday, marking the longest such streak for the month since modern weather records began in October 1907.

Such evenings are known as "tropical nights" in South Korea. The capital was also on track to record its hottest July night in history on Wednesday, with the lowest temperature of the day reaching 29.3C -- unless overnight temperatures rise even higher on Thursday.

Much of the world is enduring a summer of sweltering weather, with June being the hottest month ever recorded for 12 countries, according to an AFP analysis of data from the European climate monitor Copernicus. The intense heat in Seoul is expected to continue, according to the meteorology office.