Sensational Assassinations of Heads of State That Shook the World in Recent History

This video screenshot shows former U.S. President Donald Trump being helped off the stage at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania of the United States after what sounded like gunshots rang out through the crowd, July 13, 2024. ( (Photo: IANS/Xinhua) )

Hyderabad : Many a head of state has fallen prey to murder plots throughout the known history of mankind. Saturday's failed assassination bid on former US President Donald Trump came as a rude shock to the whole world as it happened at a time when one of the world's biggest democracies is heading towards a high-stakes election.

The Trump shooting incident has turned focus on the assassinations of world leaders that sent shockwaves because of the brutality and treachery with which those killings were executed. Assassinations of Abraham Lincoln, John F Kennedy, Mujibur Rahman, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and other world leaders remain painful reminders of the dangers to which people occupying high positions of power are exposed.

Sensational Assassinations of Heads of States in recent history:

April 14th, 1865: Abraham Lincoln, the then President of the USA, the 16th US president who led the nation through the American Civil War, was fatally shot by John Wilkes Booth, an American stage actor at Ford's Theatre in Washington, D.C., on April 14, 1865. The theatre has been preserved as a heritage site.

July 2, 1881: James Garfield, the then President of the USA. "My God, what is that?” cried the 20th president of the United States, after having been shot in the back with a British Bulldog revolver on July 2, 1881. Garfield’s assassin was one Charles Guiteau, a failed theologist, lawyer and book collector turned political hopeful.

Oct. 16, 1951: Prime Minister of Pakistan, Liaquat Ali Khan was assassinated on October 16, 1951, when he was addressing a gathering at Company Bagh in Rawalpindi. The garden was later renamed Liaqat Bagh in his honour.

22.11.1963: John F Kennedy, fondly referred to by his nickname 'JFK' was the 35th president of the US from 1961 until his assassination on November 22, 1963, in Dallas. Lee Harvey Oswald, a former US Marine, was arrested for the assassination, but he was shot and killed by Jack Ruby two days later.

Aug. 15, 1975: Mujibur Rahman President of Bangladesh was Assassinated along with his wife and five children in a coup by rightist, pro-Pakistan army officers. He led his nation to independence from Pakistan in 1971.

October 1981: In October 1981, President Anwar Sadat of Egypt was assassinated by fanatic Moslem gunmen during a Cairo military parade. Anwar Sadat had become the first Arab leader to make peace with Israel two years earlier - a decision that angered many Egyptians and led to violent demonstrations against him. Both President Sadat and his wife Jehan knew that the decision to sign a peace deal with Israel was a dangerous step.