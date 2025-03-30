ETV Bharat / international

Security Team Of Nepal's Ex-King Gyanendra Downsized

Kathmandu: The Nepal government has downsized the security team deployed for former king Gyanendra Shah, a day after pro-monarchy protests in parts of the Nepalese capital turned violent.

The number of security personnel at the Nirmal Niwas, the private residence of the ex-king, has been reduced from 25 to 16 after Friday's protests, during which protesters pelted stones, attacked the office of a political party, set vehicles on fire and looted shops.

Two persons, including a TV cameraman, were killed and 110 others injured in the clashes between security personnel and pro-monarchy protesters, who were demanding the reinstatement of a Hindu monarch.

The government has also reshuffled the team of security personnel deployed for the ex-monarch, Home Ministry sources said. The government has also increased vigilance on the activities of the former monarch, the sources said.