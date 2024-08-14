ETV Bharat / international

Seasoned Diplomat Parvathaneni Harish Appointed as India's Next Envoy to UN in New York

New Delhi : Seasoned diplomat Parvathaneni Harish was appointed as India's next ambassador to the United Nations in New York on Wednesday.

Harish, a 1990-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, is presently serving as India's ambassador to Germany. His appointment comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's likely visit to New York next month primarily to attend the Summit of the Future being hosted by the United Nations.

Harish is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a brief statement. The position of India's ambassador or permanent representative to the UN has been lying vacant since Ruchira Kamboj retired in June.

Harish assumed charge as India's ambassador to Germany on November 6, 2021. Previously, he was the additional secretary (economic relations) in the MEA.