ETV Bharat / international

Search Continues For Helicopter Missing In Indonesia With 8 On Board, Including Indian

Indian national Santha Kumar was among the eight passengers onboard a helicopter that went missing while flying over Indonesia’s Borneo island on Monday.

In this photo made released by Banjarmasin Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS Banjarmasin) on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, rescuers prepare for a ground search operation for a helicopter carrying a number of people that has lost contact in a forest in Indonesia's tropical island of Borneo, near Banjarmasin, Indonesia.
In this photo made released by Banjarmasin Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS Banjarmasin) on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, rescuers prepare for a ground search operation for a helicopter carrying a number of people that has lost contact in a forest in Indonesia's tropical island of Borneo, near Banjarmasin, Indonesia. (AP)
author img

By PTI

Published : September 2, 2025 at 2:06 PM IST

1 Min Read

Jakarta: Search and rescue operations for a helicopter that went missing while flying over Indonesia’s Borneo island with eight people, including an Indian national, on board continued on Tuesday.

The Estindo Air BK 117 D3 helicopter — carrying eight people, including a pilot, an engineer and six passengers — lost contact on Monday near Mandin Damar Waterfall, Mentewe, in South Kalimantan province, Indonesian news agency Antara reported.

Indian national Santha Kumar was among the passengers, the report said. Others on board were identified as Captain Haryanto, Eng Hendra, Mark Werren, Yudi Febrian, Andys Rissa Pasulu, Claudine Quito, and Iboy Irfan Rosa.

The aerial search involves two helicopters operating in shifts to ensure safety, as simultaneous deployment in the same area could endanger the joint search and rescue team, I Putu Sudayana, head of the Banjarmasin Search and Rescue Agency, said.

In addition to the aerial search, a ground team of 140 personnel from various agencies and local volunteers has been deployed. The joint team is covering a 27-square-kilometre search area in coordination with air support, the report said.

Read More

Can A Giant Seawall Save Indonesia's Disappearing Coast?

Jakarta: Search and rescue operations for a helicopter that went missing while flying over Indonesia’s Borneo island with eight people, including an Indian national, on board continued on Tuesday.

The Estindo Air BK 117 D3 helicopter — carrying eight people, including a pilot, an engineer and six passengers — lost contact on Monday near Mandin Damar Waterfall, Mentewe, in South Kalimantan province, Indonesian news agency Antara reported.

Indian national Santha Kumar was among the passengers, the report said. Others on board were identified as Captain Haryanto, Eng Hendra, Mark Werren, Yudi Febrian, Andys Rissa Pasulu, Claudine Quito, and Iboy Irfan Rosa.

The aerial search involves two helicopters operating in shifts to ensure safety, as simultaneous deployment in the same area could endanger the joint search and rescue team, I Putu Sudayana, head of the Banjarmasin Search and Rescue Agency, said.

In addition to the aerial search, a ground team of 140 personnel from various agencies and local volunteers has been deployed. The joint team is covering a 27-square-kilometre search area in coordination with air support, the report said.

Read More

Can A Giant Seawall Save Indonesia's Disappearing Coast?

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ESTINDO AIR BK 117 D3 HELICOPTERBORNEO ISLANDHELICOPTER MISSING IN INDONESIAINDONESIA

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Celebrating Daughters: Pune Doctor Who Has Waived Fees For Birth Of Baby Girls Since Past 14 Years

Odisha’s Naliya Weaving On Verge Of Extinction As Plastic And Forest Bans Crush Artisan Livelihoods

43,500 Miniature Ganesha Idols in 30 Years: Maharashtra Artist's Rare Devotion to Craft and Faith

Explained: Which Are The Safest Cities For Women In India, And What The NARI 2025 Index Reveals About Women’s Security In Our Nation

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.