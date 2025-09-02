Search Continues For Helicopter Missing In Indonesia With 8 On Board, Including Indian

ETV Bharat / international

In this photo made released by Banjarmasin Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS Banjarmasin) on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, rescuers prepare for a ground search operation for a helicopter carrying a number of people that has lost contact in a forest in Indonesia's tropical island of Borneo, near Banjarmasin, Indonesia. ( AP )

Jakarta: Search and rescue operations for a helicopter that went missing while flying over Indonesia’s Borneo island with eight people, including an Indian national, on board continued on Tuesday.

The Estindo Air BK 117 D3 helicopter — carrying eight people, including a pilot, an engineer and six passengers — lost contact on Monday near Mandin Damar Waterfall, Mentewe, in South Kalimantan province, Indonesian news agency Antara reported.

Indian national Santha Kumar was among the passengers, the report said. Others on board were identified as Captain Haryanto, Eng Hendra, Mark Werren, Yudi Febrian, Andys Rissa Pasulu, Claudine Quito, and Iboy Irfan Rosa.