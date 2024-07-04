SCO Summit: In Meet With Chinese FM Yi, Jaishankar Pushes For India's 'Maintain LAC Sanctity' Message

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) Jaishankar on Thursday met Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi in Kazakhstan's Astana on the sidelines of the SCO Meeting of the Council of Heads of State and had an in-depth exchange of views on finding an early resolution to the remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh to stabilise and rebuild bilateral relations.
The two ministers agreed that the prolongation of the current situation in the border areas is not in the interest of either side. EAM highlighted the need to redouble efforts to achieve complete disengagement from the remaining areas in Eastern Ladakh and restore border peace and tranquility in order to remove obstacles towards return of normalcy in bilateral relations.
He reaffirmed the importance of fully abiding by relevant bilateral agreements, protocols, and understandings reached between the two Governments in the past. The Line of Actual Control must be respected and peace and tranquillity in the border areas always enforced.
"Met with CPC Politburo member and FM Wang Yi in Astana this morning. Discussed early resolution of remaining issues in border areas. Agreed to redouble efforts through diplomatic and military channels to that end. Respecting the LAC and ensuring peace and tranquility in the border areas is essential. The three mutuals - mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest - will guide our bilateral ties", Jaishankar wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Both ministers further agreed to continue and step up meetings of the diplomatic and military officials of the two sides to take forward their discussions to resolve the remaining issues at the earliest.