SCO Summit: In Meet With Chinese FM Yi, Jaishankar Pushes For India's 'Maintain LAC Sanctity' Message

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) Jaishankar on Thursday met Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi in Kazakhstan's Astana on the sidelines of the SCO Meeting of the Council of Heads of State and had an in-depth exchange of views on finding an early resolution to the remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh to stabilise and rebuild bilateral relations.

The two ministers agreed that the prolongation of the current situation in the border areas is not in the interest of either side. EAM highlighted the need to redouble efforts to achieve complete disengagement from the remaining areas in Eastern Ladakh and restore border peace and tranquility in order to remove obstacles towards return of normalcy in bilateral relations.

He reaffirmed the importance of fully abiding by relevant bilateral agreements, protocols, and understandings reached between the two Governments in the past. The Line of Actual Control must be respected and peace and tranquillity in the border areas always enforced.

"Met with CPC Politburo member and FM Wang Yi in Astana this morning. Discussed early resolution of remaining issues in border areas. Agreed to redouble efforts through diplomatic and military channels to that end. Respecting the LAC and ensuring peace and tranquility in the border areas is essential. The three mutuals - mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest - will guide our bilateral ties", Jaishankar wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Both ministers further agreed to continue and step up meetings of the diplomatic and military officials of the two sides to take forward their discussions to resolve the remaining issues at the earliest.

To that end, they agreed that the Working Mechanism on Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) should hold an early meeting. EAM reiterated that India-China relationship is best served by observing the three mutuals – mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interests.

Jaishankar and Wang yi also exchanged views on the global situation. EAM extended to FM Wang Yi India’s support for China’s Presidency of SCO next year.

The SCO is an intergovernmental organisation that focuses on regional security and economic cooperation among its member states, which include China, Russia, India, Pakistan, and several Central Asian countries.

India and China have engaged in multiple rounds of high-level diplomatic talks to manage their border disputes and other bilateral issues. The two countries have established various mechanisms, including the Special Representatives talks, to address border concerns and enhance mutual understanding.

The Line of Actual Control (LAC) serves as the de facto boundary between India and China in the Himalayas, but it remains a contentious issue with occasional flare-ups. The Doklam standoff in 2017 and the Galwan Valley clash in 2020 are recent incidents that have highlighted tensions along the border.

Despite political differences, India and China maintain significant economic ties. China is India's largest trading partner, although the trade balance is heavily skewed in favor of China. Efforts are ongoing to address trade imbalances and expand economic cooperation in various sectors

