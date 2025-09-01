ETV Bharat / international

SCO Condemns Pahalgam Attack; Concurs With India That Double Standards To Fight Terrorism Unacceptable

Tianjin: The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on Monday strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and concurred with India's position that "double standards" in the fight against terrorism are unacceptable.

The influential grouping listed its strong resolve to combat terrorism in a declaration that was unveiled at the end of its two-day annual summit at the Chinese port city that was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russia's Vladimir Putin and many other global leaders.

The SCO member states also condemned the military strikes by Israel in Gaza as it has led to numerous casualties among the civilian population and a catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Strip.

The declaration mentioned ways to enhance regional security and identified combating terrorism as a major challenge. "The member states strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22," it said. The SCO member states also condemned the terror attacks in Khuzdar and on Jaffer Express, both in Pakistan's Balochistan province.

"They (member states) expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the dead and the wounded. They further stated that perpetrators, organisers and sponsors of such attacks must be brought to justice," according to the declaration.