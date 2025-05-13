ETV Bharat / international

Saudis Invest Big In US Weapons, AI As Trump Basks In Welcome

US President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman applaud after the signing of agreements during a bilateral meeting in Riyadh on May 13, 2025. The US and Saudi Arabia signed a mammoth arms deal on May 13 that the White House called the largest "in history" amid a raft of agreements inked by Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh. ( AFP )

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday promised billions of dollars in deals with the United States from defence to artificial intelligence as it threw a lavish welcome for President Donald Trump on the first state visit of his second term.

The Saudis escorted Air Force One into the kingdom with fighter jets before bringing out long-stretching guards of honour and sending flag-waving cavalry to accompany Trump's motorcade to the palace.

Under imposing chandeliers, Trump welcomed a promise by Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for $600 billion in investment and quipped that it should be $1 trillion.

"We have the biggest business leaders in the world here today and they're going to walk away with a lot of cheques," Trump told the prince. For "the United States, it's probably two million jobs that we're talking about," Trump said.

The White House said that Saudi Arabia would buy nearly $142 billion in weapons in what it described as the largest-ever weapons deal, although Trump in his first term trumpeted a larger, longer-term figure.

The White House said that Saudi company DataVolt will invest $20 billion in artificial intelligence-related sites in the United States, while tech firms including Google will invest in both countries -- welcome news for Saudi Arabia which has long faced restrictions in US advanced technology.

With cameras rolling, a lengthy procession of Saudi royalty and business figures waited their turn to shake hands with Trump and the crown prince, including Elon Musk, the world's richest person and close advisor to Trump, who made a rare appearance in a suit.

The US leader will head later in the week to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, fellow oil-rich Arab monarchies with long-standing ties to the United States -- and to Trump.

In choosing the Gulf for his first major tour, the 78-year-old billionaire is again bypassing traditional presidential stops among Western allies, some of which have been unnerved by his norms-shattering diplomacy.

Eight years ago, Trump also chose Saudi Arabia for his first overseas trip -- when he posed with a glowing orb and participated in a sword dance.

Saudis seek image change