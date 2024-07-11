ETV Bharat / international

Saudi Airliner's Landing Gear Catches Fire During Landing At Peshawar Airport

author img

By PTI

Published : 14 hours ago

The plane flying from Riyadh caught fire upon landing at Peshawar's Bacha Khan International Airport on Thursday. According to a Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson, air traffic controllers noticed smoke and sparks emanating from the left-hand side landing gear of the aircraft as it landed and alerted the pilots.

A Saudi Airlines flight from Riyadh caught fire upon landing at Pakistan's Peshawar airport on Thursday.
Representational Image (IANS Photo)

Islamabad: A Saudi Airlines flight from Riyadh caught fire upon landing at Pakistan's Peshawar airport on Thursday, prompting a swift evacuation of all 276 passengers and 21 crew members to safety.

The plane caught fire upon landing at Peshawar's Bacha Khan International Airport, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) was quoted as saying by the Dawn newspaper. According to CAA spokesperson Saifullah, air traffic controllers witnessed smoke and sparks emanating from the left-hand side landing gear of the aircraft as it landed and alerted the pilots.

At the same time, they informed the airport fire and rescue services. Reaching the scene, CAA fire vehicles were able to extinguish the flames engulfing the landing gear, the statement read.

The fire tenders acted in time and immediately controlled the fire in the landing gear, saving the aircraft from a major accident, Saifullah said. All 276 passengers and 21 crew members were safely evacuated with an inflatable slide.

According to Peshawar airport officials, the airport is operational, and all flights will continue as per their schedules.

Read More

  1. Fire at Delhi airport cargo bay, investigation ordered
  2. Massive fire engulfs coast guard aircraft at Chakeri airport in Kanpur

Islamabad: A Saudi Airlines flight from Riyadh caught fire upon landing at Pakistan's Peshawar airport on Thursday, prompting a swift evacuation of all 276 passengers and 21 crew members to safety.

The plane caught fire upon landing at Peshawar's Bacha Khan International Airport, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) was quoted as saying by the Dawn newspaper. According to CAA spokesperson Saifullah, air traffic controllers witnessed smoke and sparks emanating from the left-hand side landing gear of the aircraft as it landed and alerted the pilots.

At the same time, they informed the airport fire and rescue services. Reaching the scene, CAA fire vehicles were able to extinguish the flames engulfing the landing gear, the statement read.

The fire tenders acted in time and immediately controlled the fire in the landing gear, saving the aircraft from a major accident, Saifullah said. All 276 passengers and 21 crew members were safely evacuated with an inflatable slide.

According to Peshawar airport officials, the airport is operational, and all flights will continue as per their schedules.

Read More

  1. Fire at Delhi airport cargo bay, investigation ordered
  2. Massive fire engulfs coast guard aircraft at Chakeri airport in Kanpur

TAGGED:

PESHAWAR AIRPORTSAUDI FLIGHT CATCHES FIRE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Made In India Shoes For Russian Soldiers: Bihar Shoe Manufacturing Unit Grabs Eyeballs

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.