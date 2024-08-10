ETV Bharat / international

Satellite Launch Pact Signals Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's Key Visit to Nepal

New Delhi: Ahead of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri’s first visit to Kathmandu on Sunday after assuming office last month, the External Affairs Ministry and NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for grant assistance for the launch of the Munal satellite, indigenously developed by Nepal.

According to a statement issued by the External Affairs Ministry on Saturday, the MoU was signed by Anurag Srivastava, Joint Secretary (North) and Arunachalam A, Director from NSIL. Rabindra Prasad Dhakal, Secretary, Nepal Academy of Science and Technology (NAST), Surendra Thapa, Charge d’Affaires of the Nepal Embassy in New Delhi, and Abhas Maskey, Founder, Antarikchya Pratishan Nepal (APN), were present on the occasion.

“Munal satellite is an Indigenous satellite developed in Nepal, under the aegis of NAST,” the External Affairs Ministry statement reads. “APN, a Nepali space startup, has assisted Nepali students in the design and fabrication of this satellite. The satellite aims to build a vegetation density database of the Earth’s surface. This satellite is expected to be launched soon on NSIL’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle.”

The signing of the MoU comes after an agreement was signed by the NSIL and NAST in January this year when External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Kathmandu to co-chair the seventh India-Nepal Joint Commission meeting. Munal is Nepal’s first Earth observation satellite, named after the Himalayan monal (locally known as danfe), a pheasant found in the region and also the national bird of Nepal.

It is a nano-satellite, falling within the 1U CubeSat class. It weighs around one kg and is equipped with a high-resolution camera capable of capturing images of the Earth’s surface. The satellite is expected to orbit at an altitude of about 500 to 600 km in low earth orbit.

“Munal has been developed under a high-school consortium satellite project, involving four high schools, facilitated by Antarikchya Pratisthan Nepal and supported by the Nepal Academy of Science and Technology,” Janardhan Silwal, Project Manager of the Munal Satellite Project and a Satellite Research Fellow at APN, told ETV Bharat. “The team consisted of 16 members, including nine high-schoolers, who joined the project in grade 11, and seven senior members from APN.”

Silwal explained that the project was envisioned to improve Nepal’s space activity and help improve the critical mass of space engineers and technicians in Nepal.

“Project Munal has been a success, not only in the sense that the flight model is ready, but it has been able to create a standard practice and process necessary for getting a satellite ready, from scratch and methods for tackling issues during the development phase, in the context of Nepal, which is contrastingly different from other emerging space nations,” he further explained.