Sarah Mullally Named The First Female Archbishop Of Canterbury In History Of Church Of England

London: Bishop of London Sarah Mullally was announced Friday as the next Archbishop of Canterbury, the first time in 1,400 years that a woman has been chosen as the spiritual leader of the Church of England. Mullally, 63, a former chief nursing officer for England, will face serious challenges including divisions over the treatment of women and LGBTQ people.

She will also have to confront concerns that church leaders haven’t done enough to stamp out the sexual abuse scandals that have dogged the church for more than a decade.

The choice of Mullally as Archbishop of Canterbury-designate marks a major milestone for a church that ordained its first female priests in 1994 and its first female bishop in 2015. She follows 105 men who have held the role since St. Augustine became the first Archbishop of Canterbury in the year 597.

Mullally sees hope despite uncertain times

In her first remarks, Mullally spoke from a lectern at Canterbury Cathedral where she opened with a prayer and spoke of the hope she saw despite uncertain times globally and struggles within the church.

She said her first calling is to follow Christ and spread his message. But she also addressed some of the key issues facing the nation, including migration that has created a political divisions, debate over a bill in Parliament to legalize assisted dying, which she opposes, and she mentioned the “horrific violence” of Thursday's synagogue attack in Manchester on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year.

“We are witnessing hatred that rises up through fractures across our communities," Mullally said. "I know that the God who is with us draws near to those who suffer. We then, as a church, have a responsibility to be a people who stand with the Jewish community against antisemitism in all its forms. Hatred and racism of any kind cannot be allowed to tear us apart.”

She noted her place in making church history and thanked the women who had come before her, saying she intends to be a shepherd in the church to enable the faith and practices of others.

“I will not always get things right,” she said. “But I’m encouraged by the psalmist who tells us that ‘Though you stumble, you shall not fall headlong, for the Lord holds you fast by your hand.’ I trust in the truth of those words for me, for you, for the Church of England, for the nation.”

Starmer and King Charles welcome Mullally's appointment