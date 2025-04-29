San Francisco: In San Francisco's historic Chinatown and across the Bay Area, businesses that rely on Chinese imports are increasing prices to address the rising costs of imported products they need to operate. Customers are still shopping, but buying less, and are generally worried about how local businesses will survive. "We are planning to raise the price by about 50 per cent. And just for us, we will absorb the other 50 per cent," says the store manager at Lion Trading, a religious incense shop.

At Lion Trading, a well-known incense shop, store manager Lucas Li explained the scale of impact. He said, "Basically, 98 per cent of our store products are affected by the tariffs because everything is manufactured and imported from China."

San Francisco's Chinatown Businesses Raise Prices To Absorb Tariff Costs (AFP)

"We are planning to raise the price by about 50 per cent. And just for us, we will absorb the other 50 per cent for our customers. We are slowly raising the prices on incense. So, for example, if we're selling a bundle of incense or 17.99, it will probably go up to like 22 or 23," Li added.

Customers are already feeling the squeeze. Stephanie Fitzgerals, a regular shopper at Lion Trading, said that rising prices are forcing her to cut back. She said, "That changes everything because instead of getting three, I'd probably just get one, you know, and it would be like, this is something you get to enjoy, right? And when you have to cut back and you have to cut back, you don't get what-- the enjoyment stuff is cut first."

The impact is not limited to retail shops. Restaurants are also adapting. Leon Zhou, owner of Lai Hong Lounge and two other Bay Area restaurants, said the dining industry is making careful adjustments.

Zhou said, "I own three restaurants in the Bay Area, including Lai Hong Lounge in Chinatown. We’ve had to adapt to the current economic status with the rising tariffs by slowly increasing our prices. Our strategy is to increase it as little as possible, so we don’t scare off our customers."

Liz Taing, a customer at Lai Hong Launge said, "It’s going to impact maybe how many people can go out together, or how many people can be in a group together, because obviously it's going to be a lot more for the larger group."

"In terms of the small businesses in Chinatown, I'm worried about them, because I know restaurant businesses in general have a really small margin, so I worry how some of the really small businesses are going to manage," Liz added.