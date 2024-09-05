ETV Bharat / international

Salman Rushdie's Memoir Of His Onstage Attack Among Contenders For Top Nonfiction Prize

author img

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : 14 hours ago

The 77-year-old novelist Salman Rushdie won the Booker Prize for fiction in 1981 for Midnight's Children. He spent years in hiding after Iran's Ayatollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or edict, in 1989 calling for his death for the alleged blasphemy in his novel, The Satanic Verses.

Salman Rushdie's Memoir Of His Onstage Attack Among Contenders For Top Nonfiction Prize
Salman Rushdie poses for a portrait to promote his book "Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder", at the Deutsches Theater in Berlin, Germany, May 16, 2024. (AP)

London: Salman Rushdie's account of a stabbing attack that blinded him in one eye is among the contenders announced Thursday for a prestigious nonfiction book prize. Rushdie's memoir Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder is among 12 books on the long list for the 50,000 pound (USD 66,000) Baillie Gifford Prize.

The 77-year-old novelist recounts being attacked at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York in 2022 as he was about to deliver a lecture on keeping writers safe from harm. A New Jersey man, Hadi Matar, is awaiting trial for the stabbing. Prize judges called the book brutally clear, honest and, best of all, funny.

Rushdie won the Booker Prize for fiction in 1981 for Midnight's Children. He spent years in hiding after Iran's Ayatollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or edict, in 1989 calling for his death for the alleged blasphemy in his novel The Satanic Verses. Other semi-finalists for the nonfiction prize include Australia's Richard Flanagan for his memoir Question 7 and several works on Asian history, including Gary J. Bass' Judgement at Tokyo: World War II on Trial and the Making of Modern Asia and Viet Thanh Nguyen's A Man of Two Faces: A Memoir, A History, A Memorial.

Founded in 1999, the Baillie Gifford Prize recognizes English-language books from any country on current affairs, history, politics, science, sport, travel, biography, autobiography and the arts. It has been credited with bringing an eclectic slate of fact-based books to a wider audience. Last year's winner was John Vaillant's real-life climate-change thriller Fire Weather: A True Story from a Hotter World. Finalists for the 2024 prize will be announced on October 10 and the winner will be crowned on November 19 at a ceremony in London.

London: Salman Rushdie's account of a stabbing attack that blinded him in one eye is among the contenders announced Thursday for a prestigious nonfiction book prize. Rushdie's memoir Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder is among 12 books on the long list for the 50,000 pound (USD 66,000) Baillie Gifford Prize.

The 77-year-old novelist recounts being attacked at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York in 2022 as he was about to deliver a lecture on keeping writers safe from harm. A New Jersey man, Hadi Matar, is awaiting trial for the stabbing. Prize judges called the book brutally clear, honest and, best of all, funny.

Rushdie won the Booker Prize for fiction in 1981 for Midnight's Children. He spent years in hiding after Iran's Ayatollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or edict, in 1989 calling for his death for the alleged blasphemy in his novel The Satanic Verses. Other semi-finalists for the nonfiction prize include Australia's Richard Flanagan for his memoir Question 7 and several works on Asian history, including Gary J. Bass' Judgement at Tokyo: World War II on Trial and the Making of Modern Asia and Viet Thanh Nguyen's A Man of Two Faces: A Memoir, A History, A Memorial.

Founded in 1999, the Baillie Gifford Prize recognizes English-language books from any country on current affairs, history, politics, science, sport, travel, biography, autobiography and the arts. It has been credited with bringing an eclectic slate of fact-based books to a wider audience. Last year's winner was John Vaillant's real-life climate-change thriller Fire Weather: A True Story from a Hotter World. Finalists for the 2024 prize will be announced on October 10 and the winner will be crowned on November 19 at a ceremony in London.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SALMAN RUSHDIE MEMOIRRUSHDIE MEMOIR KNIFE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.