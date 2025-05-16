Sagarmatha Dialogue Shines Spotlight On Thinning Himalayan Glaciers

Kathmandu: Nepal has shone a spotlight on the Himalayas, where global temperature rise is leading to rapid melting of glaciers, threatening ecosystems in and around what is considered to be Asia’s water towers. Through Sagarmatha Sambaad, or Mount Everest Dialogue, the KP Sharma Oli-led government has attempted to rally the world around the Himalayas and other mountainous regions that are already bearing the brunt of global warming.

The Nepali government has described Sagarmatha Sambaad as "Nepal's flagship initiative" named after Mount Everest, also called the Third Pole. It says it is a multi-stakeholder dialogue forum committed to deliberate on the most prominent issues of global, regional and national significance.

The dialogue was thrown open in Kathmandu on Friday, and it has brought together over 300 delegates from across the world. They include high-level delegates from at least a dozen countries - not to forget Nepal's immediate neighbours, such as China, India and other Asian countries, in addition to Nepal's bilateral and multilateral donors.

Nepali officials note that despite emitting negligible greenhouse gases – around 0.027 per cent of total global emissions - the country and its people are beginning to suffer, as evidenced by thinning glaciers, swelling glacial lakes and devastations caused by extreme weather events. They also include: glacial lake outburst floods, such as the one that hit Sikkim in October 2023, and Melamchi river in Nepal in June 2023, and the unseasonably heavy rains and landslides that have lately become common across the world.

Nepalese policemen stand guard during the inauguration of an environment conference named Sagarmatha Sambaad (Mount Everest Dialogue) at the Soaltee Hotel in Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, May 16, 2025 (AP)

Oli was quick to note it. "Climate crisis is the number one threat now," he said in his message to the forum. "Just look around. Our bare mountains, receding glaciers, loss of biodiversity, erratic weather patterns and rising sea levels. These signs are unmistakable. Climate change is no longer a distant threat. It's real and happening now, affecting us all."

He added: “Mountains may seem far away. But their breath keeps half the world alive. From the Arctic to the Andes, from the Alps to the Himalayas – they are the Earth's water towers. They are our climate’s pulse. And they are in danger.”

According to the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), the Hindu Kush Himalayas are home to an estimated 54,000 glaciers. Spread over some 60,000 sq km area, they serve as a major source of water for rivers flowing through South Asia.

India's Environment Minister Bhupinder Yadav arrives to participate in an environment conference named Sagarmatha Sambaad (Mount Everest Dialogue) in Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, May 16, 2025 (AP)

But, the rapid rate of the glaciers have started alarming scientists and the local communities. Just last week, a group of scientists and locals of Langtang valley, 100km north of Kathmandu, hiked up to the Yala glacier (5,750m) to pay tribute to the most studied source of water. The glacier has lost 66 per cent of its surface since it was first studied 50 years ago.

If the accelerating rate of global warming is not stopped, honouring the 2015 Paris Agreement to limit it not more than 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, researchers fear, the Yala and scores of other glaciers across the region could be gone forever.

Here’s why: the warming rate in the Himalayas is already twice the global average, they say. As a result of which, hundreds of glaciers are thinning and retreating, sometimes leading to the formation of glacial lakes - which burst in the event of extreme rains or earthquakes.

The three-day global dialogue - inspired by the popular Sanskrit phrase ‘vaade vaade jayate tattvabodhah (knowledge is generated through discourses)’ - should go down as an important forum ahead of COP30 in Brazil, said Nepal’s Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba.

A volunteer awaits to welcome delegates during the inauguration of an environment conference named Sagarmatha Sambaad (Mount Everest Dialogue) at the Soaltee Hotel in Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, May 16, 2025 (AP)

More so, she added, because Sagarmatha Sambaad’s focuses on ‘Climate Change, Mountains and the Future of Humanity’, covering many aspects of the planet earth’s inter-related web of life. India's Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav said that the plight of the mountains and its people everywhere remains the same. "The Himalayas bear a significant part of the burden of the environmental crisis,” he wrote on X. “We in India, with our significant Himalayan territory, witness these impacts first-hand."

The Oli government did try to invite influential heads of state or government, such as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but that was not to be. Still, there are some notable attendees, including Bhupender Yadav, Xiao Jie, vice chair of the Standing Committee of China’s 14th National People’s Congress. Mukhtar Babayev, C0P29 president and Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, Gem Tshering, Minister for Energy and Natural Resources of Bhutan, and Thoriq Ibrahim, Minister of Tourism and Environment of the Maldives are also attending.

Officials say the dialogue, said to be a brain-child of Prime Minister Oli and is planned every two-years, aims to pivot Nepal as a leader in climate diplomacy. That, in turn, is aimed at promoting climate action, advocating climate justice, ensuring compensation to vulnerable communities, and fostering international cooperation for climate finance, among others.