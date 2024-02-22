Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha Arrive in Bangkok for 26-Day Exposition

New Delhi: In a historic event, the sacred relics of Lord Buddha and his disciples Arahata Sariputta and Arahata Maha Moggallana arrived in Thailand for a 26-day exposition on Thursday.

A high-level delegation led by Governor of Bihar Rajendra Arlekar and Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar accompanied the relics to Thailand. A Solemn prayer ceremony was held on arrival by senior monks from India and Thailand.

The exposition is being organized with the joint support of the Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian embassy in Thailand, and the International Buddhist Confederation. Earlier, the Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, Govind Mohan called the presentation of relics for the exposition another historic milestone for India-Thailand relations.

On February 23, the relics will be enshrined in the royal palace grounds called Sanam Luang by the PM of Thailand. People can pay their reverence from Makha Bucha Day onwards. In a post on X, Virendra Kuma, Union Cabinet Minister for Social Justice & Empowerment, said, "Today in Bangkok, I had a detailed discussion with the Culture Minister of Thailand, Sermsak Pongpanit about the importance of the sacred metal relics of Lord Buddha and his two disciples and the cultural relations between the two countries. On this occasion, officials of India and Thailand signed an MoU. On this occasion, we also shared our views with the media."