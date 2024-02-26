Saad Ahmad Warraich Assumes Responsibility as Pakistan's New Charge D'affaires in New Delhi

New Delhi: Saad Ahmad Warraich officially assumed responsibilities as Charge d' Affaires at the Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi on Monday, the Pakistan High Commission in India said.

He has replaced Aizaz Khan, who has completed his tenure. "Today, Saad Ahmad Warraich assumed responsibilities as Charge d' Affaires at the Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi. He has replaced Aizaz Khan, who has completed his tenure", the Pakistan High Commission posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Saad Warraich served as Pakistani envoy at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, United States of America. Waraich was working as DG of Afghanistan, Turkey, and Iran in the Foreign Office.

Notably, Asad Gilani has now been assigned the new responsibility of DG Afghanistan. He did an MA in Economics (1986-1988) from Government College University, Lahore and an MBA from Nanyang Business School, Singapore.

Last year, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), appointed Geetika Srivastava as the first woman charge d' affaires in the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, Pakistan. The last Indian High Commissioner to Islamabad was Ajay Bisaria.

