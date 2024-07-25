ETV Bharat / international

S Jaishankar In Laos To Bolster Ties With ASEAN; Reinstate India's Act East Policy

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar being welcomed on his arrival, in Vientiane on Thursday. He will take part in the ASEAN-mechanism meetings ( ANI )

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reached Vietnam on Thursday, the largest city of Laos, on his three-day visit for the ASEAN meeting. His visit is taking place at a time when the Centre's Act East policy is completing ten years.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said that he is eager to strengthen relations with the Organization of South Eastern Nations. Jaishankar said that India is completing 10 years of its 'Act East Policy'.

Jaishankar was invited by Laos Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Selumxay Komasith to participate in the Foreign Ministers' Meeting under the ASEAN framework in the format of ASEAN-India, East Asia Summit (EAS) and ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF).

"I have arrived in Vietnam, Laos for the ASEAN meetings. We look forward to further strengthening India's ties with ASEAN as we complete a decade of the Act East Policy," the External Affairs Minister said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.