S Jaishankar In Laos To Bolster Ties With ASEAN; Reinstate India's Act East Policy

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reached Vietnam on Thursday, the largest city of Laos, on his three-day visit for the ASEAN meeting. His visit is taking place at a time when the Centre's Act East policy is completing ten years.
In a post on X, Jaishankar said that he is eager to strengthen relations with the Organization of South Eastern Nations. Jaishankar said that India is completing 10 years of its 'Act East Policy'.
Jaishankar was invited by Laos Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Selumxay Komasith to participate in the Foreign Ministers' Meeting under the ASEAN framework in the format of ASEAN-India, East Asia Summit (EAS) and ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF).
"I have arrived in Vietnam, Laos for the ASEAN meetings. We look forward to further strengthening India's ties with ASEAN as we complete a decade of the Act East Policy," the External Affairs Minister said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The visit will highlight India's efforts to advance the ASEAN-centric regional architecture, ASEAN unity, ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific region (AOIP) and the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement ahead of his visit.
The MEA said this visit is of special significance because India has completed ten years of its Act East policy. During his visit, Jaishankar is also likely to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other countries in Vientiane on the sidelines of ASEAN-related meetings.
Foreign ministers of Southeast Asian countries and top diplomats from key partner countries like the US and China have gathered in Laos for the three-day meeting. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi are also among the participants.