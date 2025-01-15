ETV Bharat / international

Rutgers University Rules Out Separate Prohibition Against Caste-Based Discrimination

Washington: The Rutgers University in New Jersey has ruled out creating a separate prohibition category against caste-based discrimination, arguing that it was already covered under its existing non-discriminatory policy.

Hindu grassroots advocacy and civil rights groups welcomed the decision of the university, which has a large number of Indian-American students and those from India.

"After careful review, the university has determined that current university policy and protected class categories provide protections against caste discrimination," Rutgers said in a statement.

Rutgers set up a Task Force on Caste Discrimination in response to an agreement between the university and the American Association of University Professors-American Federation of Teachers (AAUP-AFT) to form a joint committee to explore caste-based discrimination.

"Rutgers has taken the position that caste can and does fall within some, or all, of those classes, depending on the factual circumstances," the university said and added that these categories included religion, ancestry, national origin and race.

"Because caste is already covered by the Policy Prohibiting Discrimination and Harassment, the university will not be taking steps to amend this policy at this time," it said.

The Office of University Equity and Inclusion conducts regular campus climate surveys, Rutgers said and added it would include questions related to caste discrimination. Reacting to the decision, Hindu American Foundation executive director Suhag Shukla said, "We applaud Rutgers for its decision restating existing university policy already protects against caste discrimination."

"We will also continue to monitor closely any trainings or surveys the Rutgers administration conducts to ensure that students are not treated differently based on their race, ethnicity or religion, and that South Asian and Hindu-American students are not falsely or negatively stereotyped as a matter of policy or process," he added.