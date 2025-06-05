ETV Bharat / international

Russian Strike Kills 5 In Ukraine, Including A 1-Year-Old, Hours After Trump-Putin Call

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters put out the fire following Russia's drone attack in the Pryluky, Chernihiv region, Ukraine, Thursday, June 5, 2025. ( AP )

Kyiv, Ukraine: At least five people, including a 1-year-old child, his mother and grandmother, were killed Thursday in a nighttime Russian drone strike that hit the northern Ukrainian city of Pryluky, officials said. Six drones hit a residential area in the city shortly before dawn, according to authorities. The child killed was the grandson of an emergency responder, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

“One of the rescuers arrived to respond to the aftermath right at his own home,” Zelenskyy said in a post on Telegram. “It turned out that a Shahed drone hit his house.”

The attack came just hours after U.S. President Donald Trump spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to Trump, Putin said “very strongly” that Russia will retaliate for Ukraine’s weekend stunning drone attacks on Russian military airfields.

U.S.-led diplomatic efforts to stop the more than 3-year-long war have delivered no significant progress, and the grinding war of attrition has continued unabated.

The mother of the 1-year-old killed in Pryluky was a police officer called Daryna Shyhyda, Ukraine’s National Police said. “Today our hearts are scorched by pain,” the police force wrote on Telegram. “This is not just a loss — it is three generations of life uprooted."

Drones struck across regions

Six people were wounded in the Pryluky attack and are in hospital, officials said.

Pryluky, which had a prewar population of around 50,000 people, lies about 100 kilometers (60 miles) east of Kyiv, the capital. The city is far from the front line and does not contain any known military assets. The last time Pryluky was struck was in November last year, when a Russian missile hit an administrative building and injured one person.

Zelenskyy said a total of 103 drones and one ballistic missile targeted multiple Ukrainian regions overnight, including Donetsk, Kharkiv, Odesa, Sumy, Chernihiv, Dnipro and Kherson.