Russian President Vladimir Putin Condemns Terror Attack In Jammu And Kashmir

Russian President Vladimir Putin conveyed condolences to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, calling it deeply tragic.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Etv Bharat)
By PTI

Published : April 22, 2025 at 10:59 PM IST

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the "brutal crime" has no justification whatsoever and its perpetrators will face a deserved punishment.

In a communication to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin extended condolences over the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

He expressed "sincere condolences over the tragic consequences of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, whose victims were civilians — citizens of various countries".

"This brutal crime has no justification whatsoever. We expect that its organisers and perpetrators will face a deserved punishment," the Russian leader said.

Putin reiterated Russia's commitment to further increasing cooperation with Indian partners in fighting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

"Please convey words of sincere sympathy and support to the near and dear ones of the deceased as well as wishes for a speedy recovery of all injured," he added.

Multiple tourists were feared killed and at least 20 were injured when terrorists opened fire in a picturesque meadow near Kashmir’s Pahalgam town. The death toll could be more than 20, a high-ranking Indian official indicated without getting into details.

The attack came during US Vice President J D Vance's maiden visit to India.

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTINCONDEMNS TERROR ATTACKCONDEMNS PAHALGAM ATTACKPUTIN CONDOLENCES OVER ATTACK

