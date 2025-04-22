ETV Bharat / international

Russian President Vladimir Putin Condemns Terror Attack In Jammu And Kashmir

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the "brutal crime" has no justification whatsoever and its perpetrators will face a deserved punishment.

In a communication to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin extended condolences over the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

He expressed "sincere condolences over the tragic consequences of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, whose victims were civilians — citizens of various countries".

"This brutal crime has no justification whatsoever. We expect that its organisers and perpetrators will face a deserved punishment," the Russian leader said.