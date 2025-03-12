ETV Bharat / international

Russian Missiles Kill 5 In Ukraine As Kremlin Mulls Ceasefire Prospects

Soldiers of Ukraine's 5th brigade hold a poster thanking for the US for support during a flashmob at the front line near Toretsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. ( AP )

Kyiv: Russian ballistic missiles killed at least five civilians in Ukraine, officials said Wednesday, a day after the Trump administration lifted its suspension of military aid for Kyiv's fight against Russia's invasion and Ukrainian officials signaled they were open to a 30-day ceasefire. The Kremlin didn't comment on the agreement announced Tuesday between the U.S. and Ukraine on the provision of further military support, including intelligence sharing, and the possibility of a ceasefire that Washington backs.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that it's important not to "get ahead" of the question of responding to the 30-day ceasefire proposal. He told reporters that Moscow is awaiting "detailed information" about it from the U.S. and suggested Russia must get that before it can take a position.

The Russian missiles killed four Syrian men between the ages of 18 and 24 on a ship docked at the southern port of Odesa late Tuesday, where it was loading Ukrainian wheat for Algeria, Infrastructure Minister Oleksii Kuleba said. Another missile killed a woman in Kryvih Rih, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's hometown in central Ukraine, authorities said.

The American help is vital for Ukraine's shorthanded and weary army, which is having a tough time keeping Russia's bigger military force at bay. But for Moscow, more American aid spells potentially more difficulty in achieving its war aims and likely will be a tough sell in Moscow for Washington's peace efforts.

Arms deliveries to Ukraine have already resumed through a Polish logistics center, the foreign ministers of Ukraine and Poland announced Wednesday. The deliveries go through a NATO and U.S. hub in the eastern Polish city of Rzeszow that's has been used to ferry Western weapons into neighboring Ukraine about 70 kilometers (45 miles) away.

U.S. President Donald Trump wants to end the three-year war and pressured Zelenskyy to enter talks. The suspension of U.S. assistance came days after Zelenskyy and Trump argued about the conflict in a tense White House meeting.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who led the American delegation to Tuesday's talks in Saudi Arabia, said that Washington would present the ceasefire offer to the Kremlin, which has so far opposed anything short of a permanent end to the conflict and hasn't accepted any concessions.

"We're going to tell (the Russians) this is what's on the table. Ukraine is ready to stop shooting and start talking. And now it'll be up to them to say yes or no," Rubio told reporters after the talks. "If they say no, then we'll unfortunately know what the impediment is to peace here."