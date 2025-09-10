ETV Bharat / international

Russian Glide Bomb Attack In Eastern Ukraine Kills 24 People Collecting Their Pensions

Myrola Puzyk, 70, who lost his wife Tetiana Puzyk, 68, who was killed while she was receiving her pension in the village of Yarova during a Russian aerial strike, seats in the ambulance during evacuation in Sloviansk, Donetsk region, Tuesday, Sept.9, 2025. ( AP )

Donetsk Region: A Russian glide bomb struck a village in eastern Ukraine as people stood in line in the open air Tuesday morning to collect their monthly pension. The blast killed at least 24 people and injured 19 others, the Ukraine Emergency Service said.

In a related development, Poland's armed forces were on a heightened state of alert overnight Tuesday and early Wednesday because of what they described as “further massive airstrikes against targets located in Ukraine.”

“To ensure the security of Polish airspace, the operational commander of the Polish armed forces has activated all necessary procedures. Polish and allied aircraft are operating in our airspace, and ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems have reached the highest level of alert,” the Operational Command of Poland’s Armed Forces said in a statement posted on social media.

It said the actions were “preventative” and designed to secure the country's airspace and protect people in “areas adjacent to the threatened area.” The Russian glide bomb on Tuesday hit the Donetsk region village of Yarova at around 11 a.m. The village lies less than 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the front line. Donetsk regional head Vadym Filashkin said 23 of the dead were pensioners.

Yarova resident Hennadii Trush said his wife was killed in the blast as she waited to collect the pension of her bedridden mother-in-law. Afterward, Trush fled Yarova with his elderly mother, who was carried out on a stretcher.

In shock and with soot still on his face, Trush wept as he described the scene of the attack. “It was beyond words,” he told The Associated Press. “Before, strikes landed on the outskirts. This time it was right in the center of the village.”

It was the latest Russian attack to kill civilians. More than 12,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed in the three-year war, the United Nations says. “Frankly brutal,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a post on Telegram of Tuesday's attack, urging the international community to make Russia pay economically for its full-scale invasion through additional sanctions.

“The world should not remain silent,” Zelenskyy wrote. “The world should not remain inactive. The United States needs a reaction. Europe needs a reaction. The G20 needs a reaction. Strong action is needed so that Russia stops bringing death.”

With U.S.-led peace efforts making no headway in recent months, Russia has escalated its aerial barrages of Ukraine. On Sunday, Russia hit the capital, Kyiv, with drones and missiles in the largest aerial attack since the war began on Feb. 24, 2022.

‘Whole village is on fire’

Pavlo Diachenko, head of communications for the Donetsk regional police, said he arrived at the scene in Yarova shortly after the strike. “The picture was horrific — the whole village is on fire,” he told AP. “Private houses were burning, and people tried to put out the flames with their own hands. There were many drones overhead.”

Yarova is located north of the Donetsk city of Lyman, an area where Russia has intensified attacks recently as it probes for weaknesses in Ukrainian defenses and seeks to advance into northern parts of the region.

Despite the risks, many people remain in their homes because they have no means of relocating or they need to care for elderly relatives with disabilities.

Russia is escalating aerial attacks

Russia has been scaling up its aerial attacks, despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s attempts to persuade Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to agree to a ceasefire and enter peace talks with Zelenskyy — proposals that Ukraine has endorsed.