Russian Crypto Expert Alexander Vinnik Returns To Moscow In Russia-US Prisoner Swap, Reports Say

Moscow: Alexander Vinnik, a Russian cryptocurrency expert who faced Bitcoin fraud charges in the United States, returned to Russia on Thursday after being freed in a swap that saw Moscow release American Marc Fogel, Russian news agencies reported.

Vinnik arrived in Moscow after being released from custody in California, Russia’s state Tass and RIA-Novosti news agencies reported. They initially cited Russian aviation officials and his lawyer saying that he was flown in from Turkey. Still, RIA Novosti later quoted Vinnik as saying that he arrived in Moscow on board a U.S. government plane via Poland.

He thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump for his release. “I'm already at home with my family, and I can't quite believe it yet,” RIA-Novosti quoted him as saying.

Vinnik, who operated cryptocurrency exchange BTC-e, was arrested in 2017 in Greece at the request of the U.S. on cryptocurrency fraud charges and was later extradited to the United States where he pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy to commit money laundering.