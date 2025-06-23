ETV Bharat / international

Russian Attacks On Ukraine Kill At Least 9 And Injure Over A Dozen

Kyiv: A Russian drone and missile attack on Ukraine's capital overnight killed at least six people and injured others, according to local officials, as rescue workers and firefighters sought to remove people they believed trapped under debris in a partially collapsed apartment building.

Elsewhere in Ukraine, a Russian short-range drone attack killed two people and wounded 10 more in the Chernihiv region late Sunday night, authorities said. According to the regional administration head, Viacheslav Chaus, three children were among the wounded. Another person was killed and eight were wounded overnight in the city of Bila Tserkva, around 85 kilometres (53 miles) southwest of the capital.

The strikes came nearly a week after a combined Russian attack on Ukraine last Tuesday killed 28 people in Kyiv, 23 of them in a residential building that collapsed after sustaining a direct hit by a missile. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called that attack one of the biggest bombardments of the war, now in its fourth year.

In the early hours of Monday, drones and missiles hit residential areas, hospitals and sports infrastructure in numerous districts across Kyiv, emergency services said, with the most severe damage occurring in the Shevchenkivskyi district, where one section of a five-story apartment building collapsed.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said six people were confirmed dead in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Ten others, including a pregnant woman, were rescued from a nearby high-rise that also sustained heavy damage in the blast.