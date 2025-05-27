Russia Will Not 'Roll Out Red Carpet' For Mcdonald’s: Putin

Moscow: President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia will not “roll out the red carpet” for McDonald’s if the fast-food giant decides to return to the country, amid growing reports of foreign companies expressing interest in re-entering the Russian market, according to a media report on Monday. McDonald’s exited Russia in 2022 following Western sanctions imposed over the Ukraine conflict.

The company sold its operations to a Russian investor who had been a franchise partner since 2015, managing 25 restaurants across Siberia. These restaurants were rebranded under the name ”Vkusno I Tochka” (Russian for 'Tasty and That’s It') and have been operating in Russia since June 12, 2022.

Speaking at the Kremlin meeting with prominent business leaders, Putin told Vkusno I Tochka CEO Oleg Paroyev, “They (McDonald's) put everyone in a difficult position, ran away, and now, if they want to come back, are we supposed to roll out the red carpet for them? Of course not.”

Putin said he has tasked the government with working out a framework for the possible return of companies wishing to re-enter the Russian market — "calmly and without any hostility, taking into account that the most important thing is to protect the interests of our businesses,” TASS reported.

He assured full government support for Russian entrepreneurs, saying, "There can’t even be any doubts about this. Together with you, we will work through everything, think it through, down to the last detail. But only to our advantage."

Putin recalled that some major companies operating in other sectors of the economy have told him that their foreign partners have indicated that they want to resume business ties. “I replied — let them come back but make sure it’s on your terms. If it is advantageous for you, let them return. If it works for you, go ahead, if not, we’ll make it so it does. That’s it,” he added.