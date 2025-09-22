ETV Bharat / international

Russia Will Complete Deliveries Of S-400 Missile Systems To India In 2026

Moscow: Under the USD 5.43 billion deal signed with India in 2018, Russia will complete deliveries of the S-400 Triumf (Triumph) air defence systems next year, according to a media report on Monday.

"Russia will complete the contract to supply India with five S-400 Triumph air defence systems in 2026. Four of these systems have been delivered to date, and the fifth will be delivered next year," a defence source was quoted as saying by the state-run TASS news agency.

According to earlier media reports, the USD 5.43 billion deal (Rs 40,000 crore) was formally signed on October 5, 2018, ignoring the threat of US sanctions. In March 2021, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin discussed India's planned purchase of Russia's S-400 air missile system and warned that the purchase of S-400 could trigger CAATSA sanctions.

So far, the US has not invoked the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act signed by President Donald Trump in his first term as the S-400 deal has not been formally completed.