Russia-Ukraine War Intensifies Ahead Of Istanbul Talks, Ukraine Says '40 Russian Aircraft Hit' In 'Large-Scale' Drone Attack

Kyiv: Ahead of Monday's talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul on Monday, Ukraine launched a "large-scale" drone attack against Russian military aircraft on Sunday, hitting a base in eastern Siberia thousands of kilometres from its border, a source within the Ukrainian security services said.
"Ukrainian security services are carrying out a large-scale special operation aimed at destroying enemy bombers far from the front, in Russia," AFP reported quoting the source who said that "more than 40 aircraft had been hit and a fire broke out at the targeted Belaya air base".
Quoting an anonymous official, Associated Press reported that the drone attack took over a year and a half to execute and was personally supervised by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Meanwhile, Russia pounded Ukraine with a missile strike that killed 12 soldiers and the biggest drone assault of the three-year war. The latest developments come as delegations from Ukraine and Russia meet in Istanbul for a new round of direct peace talks.
Russian Strike Kills 12 Ukrainian Soldiers During Training, Says Kyiv
A Russian missile strike on a Ukrainian army training area killed at least 12 soldiers and wounded dozens more Sunday, Kyiv said, in a rare admission of its military losses. Kyiv did not say where the strike took place, but stressed the soldiers were not taking part in a "mass gathering" and most were in their shelters during the attack. The Ukrainian army has in recent weeks faced pressure to investigate what some see as glaring lapses in ensuring the safety of training soldiers.
Six soldiers training close to the border were killed by a Russian strike last month, in what one Ukrainian opposition politician called a "crime" by army leadership. "Today, on June 1, the enemy launched a missile strike on the location of one of the training units of the Ukrainian army," the Ukrainian army said in a statement.
"As of 12:50 pm (0950 GMT), 12 people are known to have been killed and more than 60 wounded." "If it is established that the deaths and injuries of the servicemen were caused by the actions or inaction of officials, those responsible will be brought to strict accountability," it added.
Separately on Sunday, the Russian army said it had captured another village in Ukraine's northern Sumy region, where Kyiv fears Moscow could mount a fresh ground assault. Russia claims to have captured several settlements in the region in recent weeks, and has massed more than 50,000 soldiers on the other side of the border, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Authorities in the region have evacuated more than 200 villages amid intensified shelling.
Ukraine Targeted By Record 472 Russian Drones Overnight
Ukraine said Sunday it was hit by 472 Russian drones overnight, a record since the beginning of the invasion, ahead of talks between Kyiv and Moscow in Istanbul.
Russia launched 472 drones and seven missiles, Ukraine's air force said, adding that 385 were neutralised. An air force spokesperson told AFP that it was the largest Russian drone attack since the invasion in February 2022.
Russia, Ukraine Delegations in Istanbul For Talks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday said that a delegation led by his minister Rustem Umerov will be in Istanbul on Monday for talks with Russia. "I have also defined our position before the Monday meeting in Istanbul", which includes priorities to reach "a complete and unconditional ceasefire" and the return of prisoners and abducted children, he said on social media on Sunday.
His announcement came around the same time the Russian delegation was flying to Istanbul, on the eve of talks there with Ukraine, Russian state news agencies said, citing anonymous sources.
"The negotiating team flew to Istanbul," a source told the Tass news agency following confirmation from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that Kyiv was also sending a delegation. (With AP & AFP inputs)
