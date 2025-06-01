ETV Bharat / international

Russia-Ukraine War Intensifies Ahead Of Istanbul Talks, Ukraine Says '40 Russian Aircraft Hit' In 'Large-Scale' Drone Attack

File- Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, second right, visits a factory workshop as he checks the implementation of the state defense order at an enterprise of the military-industrial complex in the Omsk region of Russia, which produces tanks and heavy flamethrower systems. ( AP )

Kyiv: Ahead of Monday's talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul on Monday, Ukraine launched a "large-scale" drone attack against Russian military aircraft on Sunday, hitting a base in eastern Siberia thousands of kilometres from its border, a source within the Ukrainian security services said.

"Ukrainian security services are carrying out a large-scale special operation aimed at destroying enemy bombers far from the front, in Russia," AFP reported quoting the source who said that "more than 40 aircraft had been hit and a fire broke out at the targeted Belaya air base".

Quoting an anonymous official, Associated Press reported that the drone attack took over a year and a half to execute and was personally supervised by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Meanwhile, Russia pounded Ukraine with a missile strike that killed 12 soldiers and the biggest drone assault of the three-year war. The latest developments come as delegations from Ukraine and Russia meet in Istanbul for a new round of direct peace talks.

Russian Strike Kills 12 Ukrainian Soldiers During Training, Says Kyiv

A Russian missile strike on a Ukrainian army training area killed at least 12 soldiers and wounded dozens more Sunday, Kyiv said, in a rare admission of its military losses. Kyiv did not say where the strike took place, but stressed the soldiers were not taking part in a "mass gathering" and most were in their shelters during the attack. The Ukrainian army has in recent weeks faced pressure to investigate what some see as glaring lapses in ensuring the safety of training soldiers.

Six soldiers training close to the border were killed by a Russian strike last month, in what one Ukrainian opposition politician called a "crime" by army leadership. "Today, on June 1, the enemy launched a missile strike on the location of one of the training units of the Ukrainian army," the Ukrainian army said in a statement.

"As of 12:50 pm (0950 GMT), 12 people are known to have been killed and more than 60 wounded." "If it is established that the deaths and injuries of the servicemen were caused by the actions or inaction of officials, those responsible will be brought to strict accountability," it added.