Russia's 'Shadow Fleet' Brings 'High Risk' Of Oil Spill

Karlskrona: As ageing and deficient tankers in the "Russian shadow fleet" traffic the shallow waters of the Baltic Sea, a major oil spill disaster looms, experts told AFP.

Security analysts say Russia is operating a large "shadow fleet" of hundreds of vessels, seeking to dodge the sanctions Western nations imposed on its oil exports over its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Often rusty and obsolete, they operate in the Baltic Sea without Western protection and indemnity (P&I) insurance and with crews lacking experience navigating in winter conditions.

That is triggering alarm in the shallow, tricky-to-navigate Baltic Sea, whose only access to the Atlantic Ocean is via a narrow strait between Sweden and Denmark.

"The risk for an oil spill accident has existed for many years in the Baltic Sea, but the Russian shadow fleet has increased the risk significantly," said Mikko Hirvi, head of maritime safety at the Finnish Border Guard, charged with responding to environmental threats in the Baltic Sea.

For over two years the Finnish Border Guard has been keeping a close eye on the "shadow fleet" in the Gulf of Finland -- the heavily trafficked easternmost bay of the Baltic Sea -- bordered by Estonia in the south and Russia to the east.

Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany, Sweden and Denmark also border the sea. The Finnish authority defines the "shadow fleet" as old and technically deficient tankers that had not been sighted on the Baltic Sea before Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. The number of these vessels has since soared.

"We estimate 70 to 80 loaded oil tankers depart from Russian ports every week transporting oil through the Gulf of Finland. Of these, some 30 to 40 vessels belong to the shadow fleet," Hirvi said.

Around 430 vessels have been identified as constituting the shadow fleet globally, according to a report by the Kyiv School of Economics. "A huge chunk of them sails through the Danish straits, because Russia relies heavily on their Baltic ports for export, especially of crude oil," said Yevgeniy Golovchenko, a political scientist at the University of Copenhagen.

Western officials have also accused the vessels of sabotaging undersea communications and power cables in several high-profile incidents.

Accident waiting to happen