Russia Says Ukraine Fired 6 ATACMs At The Bryansk Region

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Services on Nov. 19, 2024, rescue workers clear the rubble of a residential building destroyed by a Russian strike in Hlukhiv, Ukraine. ( AP Photo )

Bryansk: Russia’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday that Ukraine fired six U.S.-made ATACMs missiles at Russia’s Bryansk region. In a statement carried by Russian news agencies, the ministry said it shot down five of them and damaged one more.

The fragments fell on the territory of an unspecified military facility, the ministry said. The announcement comes shortly after Washington lifted restrictions on Ukraine using U.S.-made longer-range missiles to strike Russia. Ukraine didn't immediately confirm the use of ATACMs in a strike on Russia’s Bryansk region.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ukraine’s General Staff said that Ukrainian army carried out a strike on the arsenal of the 1046th Logistics Support Center in the area of Karachev in Bryansk region of Russia. The General Staff said that multiple explosions and detonation were heard in the targeted area.

“The destruction of ammunition depots for the Russian occupying forces, aimed at ending Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine, will continue,” the statement said.

A third Russian strike in three days on a civilian residential area in Ukraine killed at least 12 people, including a child, officials said Tuesday, as the war reached its 1,000th day.