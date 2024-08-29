Russia Says It Is Ready To Continue Dialogue With Indian Friends On Ukrainian Issue

New Delhi: Russia views Prime Minister Modi's visit to Kyiv as an attempt to make a feasible contribution to the political and diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, along with the efforts of other countries, that are putting forward an unbiased balanced line.

A Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson during a briefing on Wednesday said, "We regard India as an influential world power that pursues an independent foreign policy for its national interests. We value Russian-Indian relations as a specially privileged strategic partnership. We consider the visit of Prime Minister Modi to Kyiv as an attempt to make a feasible contribution to the political and diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, along with the efforts of other countries, that are putting forward an unbiased balanced line".

Russia said that it is ready to continue the dialogue with Indian friends on the Ukrainian issue. "In this matter, we proceed from the fact that they are well acquainted with the Russian position, which has been repeatedly and in detail communicated to New Delhi during bilateral contacts at the highest levels. We would like to remind you that the Russian side has never ruled out achieving the goals of a special military operation by political and diplomatic methods. We prove this in our practical activities," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

A day after briefing US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 27 about his trip to Kyiv and the need for sincere and practical engagement between all stakeholders President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, however, pointed out that Russia was not interested in peace and urged India to reduce its imports of Russian oil. Meanwhile, the US president had “commended” Modi for his visit to Ukraine.

According to a Kremlin statement on the Modi-Putin phone call, Prime Minister Modi informed Putin about his recent visit to Kyiv and “stressed his commitment to bringing about a settlement for Ukraine by political and diplomatic means." According to the Indian readout, PM Modi “shared insights” from his recent visit to Ukraine. The Ministry of External Affairs statement said.

He underlined the importance of dialogue and diplomacy as well as sincere and practical engagement between all stakeholders to achieve an abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict.

The Russian readout said Putin provided a principled assessment of the destructive policies of the Kyiv authorities and their Western patrons and highlighted Russia’s approach to resolving the conflict. The Russians also noted that Modi confirmed his participation in the BRICS summit in Kazan this October. With this PM Modi will soon be taking another trip to Moscow in October amid a complex geopolitical scenario.

