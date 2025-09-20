ETV Bharat / international

Russia Launches Large-Scale Attack On Ukraine, Killing 3 And Injuring Dozens

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Services on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, a rescue worker puts out a fire of a residential house damaged by a Russian strike on Dnipro, Ukraine. ( AP )

Kyiv: Russia launched a large-scale missile and drone attack targeting regions across Ukraine early on Saturday, killing at least three people and wounding dozens more, Ukrainian officials said. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said attacks took place across nine regions, including Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, Kyiv, Odesa, Sumy and Kharkiv.

“The enemy’s target was our infrastructure, residential areas and civilian enterprises,” he said, adding that a missile equipped with cluster munitions struck a multi-story building in the city of Dnipro.“ Each such strike is not a military necessity but a deliberate strategy by Russia to intimidate civilians and destroy our infrastructure,” he said in a statement on his official Telegram.

At least 26 people were injured in the attack in Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region, local governor Serhii Lysak said. Several high-rise buildings and homes were damaged in the eastern city of Dnipro. In the Kyiv region, local authorities said there were strikes in the areas of Bucha, Boryspil and Obukhiv. A home and cars were damaged. In the western region of Lviv, Governor Maxim Kozytsky said two cruise missiles were shot down.