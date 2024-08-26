ETV Bharat / international

Russia Hits Ukraine With Over 100 Missiles, Around 100 Drones: Zelensky

By AFP

Published : Aug 26, 2024, 4:06 PM IST

Updated : Aug 26, 2024, 4:14 PM IST

Amid the recent strikes on Ukraine by Russia, using over 100 missiles and around 100 drones, President Volodymyr Zelensky urged European nations to help down drones and missiles in the wake of such deadly aerial bombardments across the country.

Russia Hits Ukraine With Over 100 Missiles (AP)

Kyiv(Ukraine): President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that Russia had carried out strikes on Ukraine using more than 100 missiles and around 100 drones.

"It was one of the largest strikes -- a combined one. More than a hundred missiles of various types and about a hundred 'shaheds'," Zelensky said in a video message posted on Telegram, referring to attack drones.

Zelensky also urged European nations to help down drones and missiles over Ukraine in the wake of deadly Russian aerial bombardments across his country.

"In our various regions of Ukraine, we could do much more to protect lives if the aviation of our European neighbours worked together with our F-16s and together with our air defence," Zelensky said in a post on social media.

"If such unity has worked so well in the Middle East, it should work in Europe as well. Life has the same value everywhere," he added, apparently referring to the US helping Israel shoot down Iranian projectiles.

He also once again urged Ukraine's allies to drop restrictions on the use of long-range weapons, which Kyiv wants to use to launch strikes deeper inside Russian territory. "America, Britain, France, and other partners have the power to help us stop terror," Zelensky added.

