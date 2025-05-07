ETV Bharat / international

Russia Expresses ‘Deep Concern’ At Escalation Of Tensions Between India, Pakistan Over Pahalgam Terror Strike

Moscow called for both India and Pakistan to show restraint after India launched Operation Sindoor targeting Pakistan's terrorist infrastructure.

Army soldiers stand guard at a mosque building damaged by a suspected Indian missile attack near Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan controlled Kashmir, on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.
Army soldiers stand guard at a mosque building damaged by a suspected Indian missile attack near Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan controlled Kashmir, on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (AP)
author img

By PTI

Published : May 7, 2025 at 1:14 PM IST

1 Min Read

Moscow: Russia on Wednesday expressed deep concern at the escalation of military confrontation between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack. “We are deeply concerned about the intensifying military confrontation between India and Pakistan after the terrorist attack near the city of Pahalgam,” Russia Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova was quoted as saying by state-run news agency TASS.

Russia strongly condemns acts of terrorism, opposes any of its manifestations and emphasises the need to unite the efforts of the entire world community to effectively combat this evil, Zakharova said. “We call on the parties involved to exercise restraint in order to prevent further deterioration of the situation in the region.

"We hope that the differences between New Delhi and Islamabad will be resolved through peaceful, political and diplomatic means on a bilateral basis following the provisions of the Simla Agreement of 1972 and the Lahore Declaration of 1999,” the spokesperson said in a statement in the wake of 'Operation Sindoor'.

India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in a strong response to the terror attack in Pahalgam. The April 22 attack, carried out by the terror organisation The Resistance Front, killed 26 civilians.

Read More

  1. Explained | Why India Codenamed Its Operation After Sindoor And Its Significance In Indian Context
  2. 'Operation Sindoor' Was Chosen By PM Modi; 'Apt Name', Says Daughter Of Pahalgam Victim

Moscow: Russia on Wednesday expressed deep concern at the escalation of military confrontation between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack. “We are deeply concerned about the intensifying military confrontation between India and Pakistan after the terrorist attack near the city of Pahalgam,” Russia Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova was quoted as saying by state-run news agency TASS.

Russia strongly condemns acts of terrorism, opposes any of its manifestations and emphasises the need to unite the efforts of the entire world community to effectively combat this evil, Zakharova said. “We call on the parties involved to exercise restraint in order to prevent further deterioration of the situation in the region.

"We hope that the differences between New Delhi and Islamabad will be resolved through peaceful, political and diplomatic means on a bilateral basis following the provisions of the Simla Agreement of 1972 and the Lahore Declaration of 1999,” the spokesperson said in a statement in the wake of 'Operation Sindoor'.

India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in a strong response to the terror attack in Pahalgam. The April 22 attack, carried out by the terror organisation The Resistance Front, killed 26 civilians.

Read More

  1. Explained | Why India Codenamed Its Operation After Sindoor And Its Significance In Indian Context
  2. 'Operation Sindoor' Was Chosen By PM Modi; 'Apt Name', Says Daughter Of Pahalgam Victim

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIA ATTACK ON PAKISTANINDIA STRIKES PAKISTANOPERATION SINDOOR

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fighting Two Battles, Asansol's Thoibi Loses Life, Wins The Other Topping Class 10 Exams With 674 Marks

Till Death Do Us Part: Bengal Youth Marries Lover On Bier

Are Plants Kept In Quarantine For Years? Yes, The Hidden Battle Scientists Fight To Save Orchards in Himachal

Only For The Goddess: No Sindoor, Conch Bangles, Anklets For Women Of Servitor Community In Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.