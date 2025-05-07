ETV Bharat / international

Russia Expresses ‘Deep Concern’ At Escalation Of Tensions Between India, Pakistan Over Pahalgam Terror Strike

Moscow: Russia on Wednesday expressed deep concern at the escalation of military confrontation between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack. “We are deeply concerned about the intensifying military confrontation between India and Pakistan after the terrorist attack near the city of Pahalgam,” Russia Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova was quoted as saying by state-run news agency TASS.

Russia strongly condemns acts of terrorism, opposes any of its manifestations and emphasises the need to unite the efforts of the entire world community to effectively combat this evil, Zakharova said. “We call on the parties involved to exercise restraint in order to prevent further deterioration of the situation in the region.

"We hope that the differences between New Delhi and Islamabad will be resolved through peaceful, political and diplomatic means on a bilateral basis following the provisions of the Simla Agreement of 1972 and the Lahore Declaration of 1999,” the spokesperson said in a statement in the wake of 'Operation Sindoor'.