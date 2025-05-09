ETV Bharat / international

Russia, China Reaffirm Comprehensive Partnership Against US Moves

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping arrive for their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, May 8, 2025, ahead of celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany during the World War II. ( AP )

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday reaffirmed their resolve to jointly counter US plans for a "Golden Dome" missile shield and NATO's eastward expansion, which they said are aimed at containing Moscow and Beijing.

Xi arrived here on Wednesday for a four-day official visit and will take part in celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany, including the Victory Parade at Red Square on Friday. After over seven-hour-long talks, Putin and Xi signed a joint statement and a package of bilateral intergovernmental and interagency documents.

According to the Kremlin, the documents signed include joint statements on global strategic stability, and strengthening cooperation to maintain the authority of international law. In the joint statement on global strategic stability, the two countries said they are convinced that the Golden Dome programme of the US is "deeply destabilising".

“The recently announced large-scale program Golden Dome for America, which envisages the creation of an unconstrained, global and multi-tier missile defence system providing protection against any missile threats, including all types of missiles of adversaries equal or similar in strength, also has a deeply destabilising character,” it says.

The statement said it means a "complete and ultimate rejection to recognise the existence of the inseparable interrelationship between strategic offensive arms and strategic defensive arms". This relationship, it said, is one of the central principles of maintaining global strategic stability.

Moscow and Beijing "oppose the attempts of individual countries to use outer space for armed confrontation", and will "counter security policies and activities aimed at achieving military superiority, and at officially defining and using outer space as a 'warfighting domain'," it said.

To "safeguard world peace, ensure equal and indivisible security for all", and "improve the predictability and sustainability of the exploration and peaceful use of outer space", Russia and China also said they would globally promote the "international initiative and political commitment not to be the first to deploy weapons in outer space".