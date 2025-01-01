ETV Bharat / international

Russia Attacks Central Kyiv With Drones, Two Killed

This handout photograph taken and released by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on January 1, 2025, shows firefighters extinguishing a fire in a residential building following a Russian drones attack in Kyiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. ( AFP )

Kyiv: Russia launched an aerial attack on the centre of Kyiv in the first hours of 2025, killing two people and drawing fresh anger from officials towards Moscow. The attack -- a rare strike on the heart of the Ukrainian capital -- came just hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed in a New Year's message that he would do everything possible to bring the war to an end over the next 12 months.

Ukraine's state emergency services said two were killed, six wounded and four pulled from the rubble after Russian drones were fired towards the capital. Local officials said the damage was caused by falling debris, suggesting the drones had been intercepted. AFP journalists in the city heard multiple powerful explosions early on Wednesday morning.

Ukrainian officials said the Russian drones targeted the capital's Pechersky district, home to the presidential palace and government quarter. Apartment blocks were hit and Ukraine's central bank said one of its buildings in the city centre was damaged in the attack.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly threatened to strike at the heart of Kyiv in recent weeks -- an attack he said would be a response to Ukraine firing US-supplied weapons on Russian territory. Zelensky blasted the Russian drone attack.